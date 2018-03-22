Round Town: egg hunts and art

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Salem Civic Center
- Home related businesses will be there, selling the latest products and services, including roofing, blinds and shutters, household items and more.
- Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
- Admission $8
Community Easter Egg Hunt
- Lord Botetourt High School
- Saturday 10 a.m. to noon.
- Children 12 and under.
Mill Mountain Zoo Spring Fling
- There will be activities related to gardening, birds and other fun spring activities.
- Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 5K walk/run to fight obesity
- Saturday 9 a.m.
- Peaks View Park
- art and science-focused activities
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Shuttle bus runs every 30 minutes between Taubman Museum of Art and Jefferson College
