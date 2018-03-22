Round Town

Round Town: egg hunts and art

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Spring Home Show

  • Salem Civic Center
  • Home related businesses will be there, selling the latest products and services, including roofing, blinds and shutters, household items and more.
  • Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
  • Admission $8

Community Easter Egg Hunt

  • Lord Botetourt High School
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to noon.
  • Children 12 and under.

Mill Mountain Zoo Spring Fling

  • There will be activities related to gardening, birds and other fun spring activities.
  • Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lighten up Lynchburg

  • 5K walk/run to fight obesity
  • Saturday 9 a.m.
  • Peaks View Park

Senses and ScienceAbility

  • art and science-focused activities
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Shuttle bus runs every 30 minutes between Taubman Museum of Art and Jefferson College

 

