Round Town: egg hunts and art

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Spring Home Show

Salem Civic Center

Home related businesses will be there, selling the latest products and services, including roofing, blinds and shutters, household items and more.

Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Admission $8

Community Easter Egg Hunt

Lord Botetourt High School

Saturday 10 a.m. to noon.

Children 12 and under.

Mill Mountain Zoo Spring Fling

There will be activities related to gardening, birds and other fun spring activities.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lighten up Lynchburg

5K walk/run to fight obesity

Saturday 9 a.m.

Peaks View Park

Senses and ScienceAbility

art and science-focused activities

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shuttle bus runs every 30 minutes between Taubman Museum of Art and Jefferson College

