Round Town: fairs and trucks

Here are some of the events happeing 'Round Town this weekend.

Touch-a-Truck, Christiansburg

Touch-a-truck at the New River Valley Mall. The annual event lets kids get a hands-on experience, climbing into the driver seat and explore fire trucks, police cars, dump trucks and more. It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For those with sensitive ears, the event is siren and horn free from 10 a.m. to noon. A $5 donation is suggested.

Festival of India, Roanoke

Elmwood Park in Roanoke is home to the Festival of India. Enjoy dancing, music, and great food. It's Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Amherst County Fair, Amherst

Have fun at the Amherst County Fair. Take the family for the rides, shows, entertainment and food. It's tonight and tomorrow from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Amherst. Admission is $3 today and Sunday and $5 Friday and Saturday.

Creekfest, Vinton

Twin Creeks Brewing holds Creekfest. Enjoy a day of music, food trucks, beer and more. Admission is $6. It's Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vinton Farmers' Market.



