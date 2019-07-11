Round Town: fairs, wine and space

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Salem Fair

It's fun for the whole family at the final weekend of the Salem Fair. Enjoy the rides, food, entertainment and more. It 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. today and tomorrow and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free but bring more for the rides and food. You can get a ride wristband for $15 to $30.

Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Rumours

Head to Dr. Pepper Park in Roanoke Friday night for the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute: Rumours. Gates open at 6 p.m. with Five Dollar Shake playing at 6:15 p.m. followed by the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $18 at the gate.

Horse and Hound Wine Festival

Head to Johnson's Orchards in Bedford for the Horse and Hound Wine Festival. Numerous wineries will be there, as well as craft, food and art vendors. It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the gate. Part of the proceeds will benefit area non-profits.

By the Light of the Silvery Moon

Head to Wintergreen for a fun tribute to the first moon landing. By the Light of the Silvery Moon features, movies, entertainment, food and space memorabilia and more. There are event Friday through Sunday.

