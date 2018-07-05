Round Town: festivals and carnivals

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Salem Fair

Salem Civic Center

Jump on the rides, enjoy the food, visit the vendors and take in the entertainment.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is free.

Buchanan Community Carnival

Enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more.

6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday.

It's free to get in, but bring money for the rides and food.

Floyd Independence Day Celebration

Floyd High School

Enjoy entertainment, food and fireworks.

The celebration begins at 6 p.m. Friday. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Party in the Park

Vinton Farmer's Market

Friday night

The Legacy Motown Revue performs.

Gates open at 6 p.m. with the entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $6.

"Once on this Island"

The Academy Center of the Arts Encore Youth Theatre program performs

It tells the story of a peasant girl, who rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island and falls in love.

Shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Joy and Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre on Commerce Street in Lynchburg.

Tickets start at $9.

