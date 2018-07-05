Round Town: festivals and carnivals

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Salem Civic Center
- Jump on the rides, enjoy the food, visit the vendors and take in the entertainment.
- 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- Admission is free.
- Enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more.
- 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday.
- It's free to get in, but bring money for the rides and food.
Floyd Independence Day Celebration
- Floyd High School
- Enjoy entertainment, food and fireworks.
- The celebration begins at 6 p.m. Friday. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.
- Vinton Farmer's Market
- Friday night
- The Legacy Motown Revue performs.
- Gates open at 6 p.m. with the entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m.
- Admission is $6.
- The Academy Center of the Arts Encore Youth Theatre program performs
- It tells the story of a peasant girl, who rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island and falls in love.
- Shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
- Joy and Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre on Commerce Street in Lynchburg.
- Tickets start at $9.
