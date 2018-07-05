Round Town

Round Town: festivals and carnivals

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Salem Fair 

  • Salem Civic Center
  • Jump on the rides, enjoy the food, visit the vendors and take in the entertainment. 
  • 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.  
  • Admission is free.

Buchanan Community Carnival  

  • Enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more.  
  • 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Saturday.  
  • It's free to get in, but bring money for the rides and food.  

Floyd Independence Day Celebration

  • Floyd High School
  • Enjoy entertainment, food and fireworks.  
  • The celebration begins at 6 p.m. Friday.  Fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

Party in the Park

  • Vinton Farmer's Market
  • Friday night  
  • The Legacy Motown Revue performs.  
  • Gates open at 6 p.m. with the entertainment starting at 6:30 p.m.  
  • Admission is $6.

"Once on this Island"

  • The Academy Center of the Arts Encore Youth Theatre program performs
  • It tells the story of a peasant girl, who rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island and falls in love.  
  • Shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
  • Joy and Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre on Commerce Street in Lynchburg.  
  • Tickets start at $9.

 

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.