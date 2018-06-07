Round Town: festivals and cars

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
Explore Park Artisan Saturdays
- Live demonstrations, vendors, cooking classes and more.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Admission is free.
Virginia Beer and Wine Festival
- Daleville Town Center.
- More than three dozen breweries and wineries will be there, as well as, food trucks, vendors and entertainment.
- Tickets are $35 at the gate.
- Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
- Ferrum College
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- More than fifty cars and types of cars that participated in the transportation of moonshine will be on display, including lots of story tellers!
- Admission is free.
- At 2pm a parade of the vehicles will travel with police escort to the Twin Creeks Distillery in the town of Henry.
- Washington Park in Roanoke
- Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.
- The event honors the abolition of slavery and the end of the civil war in 1865.
- There will be food trucks, vendors, live entertainment and more.
- Admission is free.
- Enjoy a car and motorcycle show, arts, crafts and food vendors, and fun in the sun.
- Wineries will also be there providing tastings.
- Parking is $10 or $5 with a donation of 5 cans of food for area food banks.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The celebration includes history interpreters, a blacksmith, games, a scavenger hunt, entertainment and more.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights
- Admission is free.
