Round Town: festivals and cars

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Explore Park Artisan Saturdays

  • Live demonstrations, vendors, cooking classes and more.  
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.  
  • Admission is free.

Virginia Beer and Wine Festival

  • Daleville Town Center.  
  • More than three dozen breweries and wineries will be there, as well as, food trucks, vendors and entertainment.  
  • Tickets are $35 at the gate.  
  • Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Moonshine Heritage Car Show

  • Ferrum College
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • More than fifty cars and types of cars that participated in the transportation of moonshine will be on display, including lots of story tellers!  
  • Admission is free.  
  • At 2pm a parade of the vehicles will travel with police escort to the Twin Creeks Distillery in the town of Henry.

Juneteenth 2018

  • Washington Park in Roanoke
  • Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.  
  • The event honors the abolition of slavery and the end of the civil war in 1865.  
  • There will be food trucks, vendors, live entertainment and more.  
  • Admission is free. 

Claytor Lake Festival

  • Enjoy a car and motorcycle show, arts, crafts and food vendors, and fun in the sun.  
  • Wineries will also be there providing tastings.  
  • Parking is $10 or $5 with a donation of 5 cans of food for area food banks.  
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Amherst County Batteau Day

  • The celebration includes history interpreters, a blacksmith, games, a scavenger hunt, entertainment and more.  
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights
  • Admission is free.

