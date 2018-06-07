Round Town: festivals and cars

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Explore Park Artisan Saturdays

Live demonstrations, vendors, cooking classes and more.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

Virginia Beer and Wine Festival

Daleville Town Center.

More than three dozen breweries and wineries will be there, as well as, food trucks, vendors and entertainment.

Tickets are $35 at the gate.

Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Moonshine Heritage Car Show

Ferrum College

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More than fifty cars and types of cars that participated in the transportation of moonshine will be on display, including lots of story tellers!

Admission is free.

At 2pm a parade of the vehicles will travel with police escort to the Twin Creeks Distillery in the town of Henry.

Juneteenth 2018

Washington Park in Roanoke

Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

The event honors the abolition of slavery and the end of the civil war in 1865.

There will be food trucks, vendors, live entertainment and more.

Admission is free.

Claytor Lake Festival

Enjoy a car and motorcycle show, arts, crafts and food vendors, and fun in the sun.

Wineries will also be there providing tastings.

Parking is $10 or $5 with a donation of 5 cans of food for area food banks.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Amherst County Batteau Day

The celebration includes history interpreters, a blacksmith, games, a scavenger hunt, entertainment and more.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riveredge Park in Madison Heights

Admission is free.

