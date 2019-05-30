Round Town

Round Town: festivals and heritage

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Lebanese Festival

  • St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, Roanoke
  • Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Enjoy great food, live music, dance and more. 
  • Admission is free.

Sidewalk Art Show

  • Downtown Roanoke
  • Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Discover and take home work from more than 120 artists from across the country.  
  • There's also craft beer and wine.  

Uncle Billy's Day Festival

  • English Park, Altavista
  • Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • There's arts and crafts, a flea market, rides, entertainment and fireworks.  

Spring Carnival

  • Infinity Acres Ranch, Ridgeway
  • Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • The fun includes a petting zoo, games, face painting. 
  • Admission is $2.

Alleghany Highlands Heritage Day and Railway Festival

  • Historic Masonic Theatre, Clifton Forge
  • SAaturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Learn about Virginia's role in the formation of our nation.  
  • There's entertainment, food, a quilt exhibit and more.  

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.