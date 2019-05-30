Round Town: festivals and heritage

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, Roanoke
- Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Enjoy great food, live music, dance and more.
- Admission is free.
- Downtown Roanoke
- Saturday & Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Discover and take home work from more than 120 artists from across the country.
- There's also craft beer and wine.
Uncle Billy's Day Festival
- English Park, Altavista
- Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- There's arts and crafts, a flea market, rides, entertainment and fireworks.
- Infinity Acres Ranch, Ridgeway
- Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The fun includes a petting zoo, games, face painting.
- Admission is $2.
Alleghany Highlands Heritage Day and Railway Festival
- Historic Masonic Theatre, Clifton Forge
- SAaturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Learn about Virginia's role in the formation of our nation.
- There's entertainment, food, a quilt exhibit and more.
