Round Town: festivals and movies

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Big Lick Comic Con, Roanoke

Big Lick Comic Con returns to the Berglund Center this weekend. There's vendors, trivia and more. The headliner is Sean Astin of Lord of the Rings, Rudy and The Goonies. Tickets start at $15. It's Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Kegs and Barrels, Roanoke County

Roanoke County's Green Hill Park is home to Kegs and Barrels, a wine and craft beer festival. In addition to the adult beverages, there's live music and kids activities. It's Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the gate.

Steppin' Out, Blacksburg

Head to downtown Blacksburg for Steppin' Out. It features more than 200 artists and crafters, live music, food and more. It's Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Movie in the Park, Lynchburg

Take the family out for a Movie in the Park in Lynchburg. "A League of Their Own" will be show Saturday night in conjunction with the State Games of America. The movie begins after dusk and is free.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.