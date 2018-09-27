Round Town

Round Town: festivals and pumpkins

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

BaconFest

  • Elmwood Park, Roanoke
  • Enjoy lots of bacon insipred dishes, entertainment, vendors, kids' activities and more. 
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Tickets are $5.

Bath County Fair

  • Millboro Elementary School
  • Enjoy food, entertainment, vendors, games and more at the Bath County Fair. 
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Admission is free.

30th annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival

  • Crazy Horse Campground
  • More than two dozen wineries will be there, as well as dozens of food and craft vendors, live music and more. 
  • Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Tickets are $36 for tasters and $26 for non-tasters.

Party in the Park

  • Vinton Farmers' Market.  
  • Too Much Sylvia will perform.  
  • Gates open Friday night at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.  
  • Tickets are $6.

Lynchburg Art Festival

  • E.C. Glass High School, Lynchburg
  • 150 regional artists will be there, selling their art.  
  • It's Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  

Pumpkin Festival 

  • Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg
  • There's activities for kids, including a face painting, farm animals and a live scarecrow.  
  • For the adults, there's Virginia wine and craft beer tastings and live music.  
  • It's Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
  • Admission is $10.

