Round Town: festivals and pumpkins

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.
- Elmwood Park, Roanoke
- Enjoy lots of bacon insipred dishes, entertainment, vendors, kids' activities and more.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Tickets are $5.
- Millboro Elementary School
- Enjoy food, entertainment, vendors, games and more at the Bath County Fair.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission is free.
30th annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival
- Crazy Horse Campground
- More than two dozen wineries will be there, as well as dozens of food and craft vendors, live music and more.
- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tickets are $36 for tasters and $26 for non-tasters.
- Vinton Farmers' Market.
- Too Much Sylvia will perform.
- Gates open Friday night at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $6.
- E.C. Glass High School, Lynchburg
- 150 regional artists will be there, selling their art.
- It's Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg
- There's activities for kids, including a face painting, farm animals and a live scarecrow.
- For the adults, there's Virginia wine and craft beer tastings and live music.
- It's Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
- Admission is $10.
