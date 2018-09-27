Round Town: festivals and pumpkins

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

BaconFest

Elmwood Park, Roanoke

Enjoy lots of bacon insipred dishes, entertainment, vendors, kids' activities and more.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5.

Bath County Fair

Millboro Elementary School

Enjoy food, entertainment, vendors, games and more at the Bath County Fair.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

30th annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival

Crazy Horse Campground

More than two dozen wineries will be there, as well as dozens of food and craft vendors, live music and more.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $36 for tasters and $26 for non-tasters.

Party in the Park

Vinton Farmers' Market.

Too Much Sylvia will perform.

Gates open Friday night at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $6.

Lynchburg Art Festival

E.C. Glass High School, Lynchburg

150 regional artists will be there, selling their art.

It's Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pumpkin Festival

Sinkland Farms, Christiansburg

There's activities for kids, including a face painting, farm animals and a live scarecrow.

For the adults, there's Virginia wine and craft beer tastings and live music.

It's Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is $10.

