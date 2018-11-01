Round Town: food and crafts

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival
- Bridgewater Plaza
- Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Admission $7.
- Explore Park, Roanoke County
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Dozens of local artisans will be there, selling there work, including paintings, pottery, jewelry and more.
- There are also presentations on backyard birds and snakes of the Blue Ridge, as well as activities for kids.
- Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem
- Saturday 8:30 a.m.
- Run the course then enjoy Dunkin' Donuts.
- Money raised go to SVH Adult and Family Services and the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.
- Registration starts at $20.
- The Green Goat, Roanoke
- Saturday
- It's like a drive-in, except for bikes.
- Pee-Wee's Big Adventure will be shown at 7 p.m. with Night of the Living Dead showing at 9 p.m.
