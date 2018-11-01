Round Town

Round Town: food and crafts

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival

  • Bridgewater Plaza
  • Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Admission $7.

Artisan Saturday

  • Explore Park, Roanoke County
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Dozens of local artisans will be there, selling there work, including paintings, pottery, jewelry and more.  
  • There are also presentations on backyard birds and snakes of the Blue Ridge, as well as activities for kids.

Run for Donuts 5K AND Fun Run

  • Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem
  • Saturday 8:30 a.m.
  • Run the course then enjoy Dunkin' Donuts.
  •  Money raised go to SVH Adult and Family Services and the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.  
  • Registration starts at $20.

Bike-in

  • The Green Goat, Roanoke
  • Saturday
  • It's like a drive-in, except for bikes.  
  • Pee-Wee's Big Adventure will be shown at 7 p.m. with Night of the Living Dead showing at 9 p.m. 

