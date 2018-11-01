Round Town: food and crafts

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Smith Mountain Lake Fall Chili and Craft Festival

Bridgewater Plaza

Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission $7.

Artisan Saturday

Explore Park, Roanoke County

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dozens of local artisans will be there, selling there work, including paintings, pottery, jewelry and more.

There are also presentations on backyard birds and snakes of the Blue Ridge, as well as activities for kids.

Run for Donuts 5K AND Fun Run

Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem

Saturday 8:30 a.m.

Run the course then enjoy Dunkin' Donuts.

Money raised go to SVH Adult and Family Services and the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center.

Registration starts at $20.

Bike-in

The Green Goat, Roanoke

Saturday

It's like a drive-in, except for bikes.

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure will be shown at 7 p.m. with Night of the Living Dead showing at 9 p.m.

