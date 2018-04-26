Round Town

Round Town: Food, music and animals

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Vinton Dogwood Festival

  • Carnival rides, food, entertainment
  • Saturday: craft show, car show, parade
  • Thursday and Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Rollin' on the RIver Food Truck Rodeo

  • Bisset Park in Radford
  • More than 25 food trucks, live music and activities
  • Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

 

BBQ and Blues

  • Sedalia Center
  • BBQ, music and more
  • Saturday starting at noon.
  • Admission: $15 at the gate

 

Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Game

  • Bedford Moose Lodge
  • Opening ceremony 11:30 a.m. Saturday
  • Doubleheader against Bedford County Pulbic Safety Officials at noon
  • Admission is free.

Lynchburg Music Festival

  • Riverfront Park
  • Six bands, craft vendors, food, beer and wine.
  • Saturday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Admission: $25 at the gate.

2018 Spring Craft Fair

  • More than 200 vendors selling clothing, jewelry, home decor and more.
  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Admission is free.

 

Party for the Planet

  • Mill Mountain Zoo
  • View the animals and take part in family activities
  • Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Activities are included with zoo admission.

