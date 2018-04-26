Round Town: Food, music and animals

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Vinton Dogwood Festival

Carnival rides, food, entertainment

Saturday: craft show, car show, parade

Thursday and Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Rollin' on the RIver Food Truck Rodeo

Bisset Park in Radford

More than 25 food trucks, live music and activities

Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BBQ and Blues

Sedalia Center

BBQ, music and more

Saturday starting at noon.

Admission: $15 at the gate

Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Game

Bedford Moose Lodge

Opening ceremony 11:30 a.m. Saturday

Doubleheader against Bedford County Pulbic Safety Officials at noon

Admission is free.

Lynchburg Music Festival

Riverfront Park

Six bands, craft vendors, food, beer and wine.

Saturday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: $25 at the gate.

2018 Spring Craft Fair

More than 200 vendors selling clothing, jewelry, home decor and more.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

Party for the Planet

Mill Mountain Zoo

View the animals and take part in family activities

Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities are included with zoo admission.

