Round Town: Food, music and animals

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Carnival rides, food, entertainment
- Saturday: craft show, car show, parade
- Thursday and Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
Rollin' on the RIver Food Truck Rodeo
- Bisset Park in Radford
- More than 25 food trucks, live music and activities
- Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sedalia Center
- BBQ, music and more
- Saturday starting at noon.
- Admission: $15 at the gate
Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Game
- Bedford Moose Lodge
- Opening ceremony 11:30 a.m. Saturday
- Doubleheader against Bedford County Pulbic Safety Officials at noon
- Admission is free.
- Riverfront Park
- Six bands, craft vendors, food, beer and wine.
- Saturday 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Admission: $25 at the gate.
- More than 200 vendors selling clothing, jewelry, home decor and more.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission is free.
- Mill Mountain Zoo
- View the animals and take part in family activities
- Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Activities are included with zoo admission.
