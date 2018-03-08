Round Town: food, music and comedy

Highland County Maple Festival
- Arts and crafts, entertainment and food.
- Saturday and Sunday
- Continues next weekend.
Party in the Park Cabin Fever Series
- Too Much Sylvia will perform
- Saturday 7 p.m.
- American Legion Post 3 in Salem
Dustin Diamond performs
- Best know as Screech on "Saved by the Bell"
- Two shows Friday night in Lynchburg
- Two shows Saturday night in Roanoke
- Tickets $15
Jefferson Choral Society Indoor Yard Sale
- Shop for furniture, kitchenware, holiday decorations and more.
- Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Moose Lodge 715 in Lynchburg
- Help children in need
- Sunday 11 a.m.to 3 p.m.
- Ferrum College, Franklin Hall
- $15
