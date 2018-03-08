Round Town

Round Town: food, music and comedy

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor
Highland County Maple Festival

  • Arts and crafts, entertainment and food.
  • Saturday and Sunday
  • Continues next weekend.

Party in the Park Cabin Fever Series

  • Too Much Sylvia will perform
  • Saturday 7 p.m.
  • American Legion Post 3 in Salem

Dustin Diamond performs

Jefferson Choral Society Indoor Yard Sale

  • Shop for furniture, kitchenware, holiday decorations and more.
  • Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Moose Lodge 715 in Lynchburg

Empty Bowls

  • Help children in need
  • Sunday 11 a.m.to 3 p.m.
  • Ferrum College, Franklin Hall
  • $15

 

