Round Town: great food and music

Lockn' Music Festival, Arrington

Enjoy great music at the Lockn' Festival in Nelson County. The four day music festival features musicians, including Old Crow Medicine Show, Surprise Attack, Free Union and more. Tickets start at $69. The festival runs through Sunday.

Green Hill Highland Games, Roanoke County

Head to Roanoke County's Green Hill Park for the Green Hill Highland Games. There are Scottish vendors, competitions, malt scotch and more. It's Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Roanoke Wing Fest, Roanoke

Roanoke's Dr Pepper Park is home to Wing Fest. Sample some of the Roanoke Valley's best wings, and cast your vote for the best. Tickets are $5 with kids 12 and under getting in free. It's Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

BOCO BBW & Country Music Festival, Jeter Farm

Take the family to Jeter Farm for the BOCO BBQ and Country Music Festival. Enjoy the great food, while watching performances by William Michael Morgan, Low Low Chariot and more. It's Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10.

