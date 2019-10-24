Round Town: Halloween frights

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Blacksburg Brew Do

Enjoy all things beer at Blacksburg Brew Do. Nearly five dozen craft brewers from throughout the region will be there. There's also cooking demonstrations, raffles, entertainment and more. It's Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center. Regular tasting tickets are $35 with non-tasters getting in for $10.

New River Comic Con, Dublin

New River Community College hosts Comic Con. Artists, authors and dealers from the region will be there. Several panel discussion will be held on 80 years of Marvel Comics, Star Wars and more. It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Scaremare, Lynchburg

Take the family to the last weekend of Scaremare. Walk through the fun-house rooms and scences of death, posing the question of "what happens after I die?" It runs through Saturday. Tickets are $5 tonight at $10 Friday and Saturday. The fun gets underway nightly at 7:30 p.m.

Ghosts and Gravestones, Danville

Explore "Ghosts and Gravestones of Grove Street Cemetery" in Danville. The is a fundraiser for the Danville Museum of Fine Arts, featuring 15 characters, based of real people from Danville. There are four tours nightly through Saturday, running every 30 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $15.

PumpkinFest, Salem

The Salem Farmers' Market is home to PumpkinFest. Walk through the pumpkin patch, enjoy carnival games and inflatables, sand art and baked goods. It's Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $5.



