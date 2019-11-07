Round Town: holiday markets

ROANOKE, Va. - Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping at the Junior League of Roanoke Valley Stocked Market. More than 100 vendors will be there, selling arts and crafts, food, ornaments and more. It's Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the door.

Celebrate America's Veterans in Roanoke. More than five dozens bands, act and floats will parade through downtown at the Virginia's Veterans Parade. It kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday. If you can't make it in person, you can watch it live on WSLS 10.

Jefferson Choral Society holds its annual Holiday Craft Fair. There's art, crafts, jewelry and Christmas decorations for sale as well as baked goods. It's Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715 in Lynchburg.

Head to the YMCA Craft Fair in Blacksburg. See what dozens of vendors have to offer. It's Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.