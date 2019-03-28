Round Town

Round Town: home and wedding

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Spring Home Show

  • Salem Civic Center
  • Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
  • Find nearly 100 vendors from across the region, as well as numerous demonstrations.  
  • Tickets are $5. 

Roanoke Wedding Crawl

  • Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Meet with all the vendors you'll need to make your day special.   
  • Admission is $25 at the door with proceeds going to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.  

Mamma Mia!

  • Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke
  • Thursday through Sunday
  • Tickets start at $15.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.