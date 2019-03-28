Round Town: home and wedding

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Spring Home Show

Salem Civic Center

Friday 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Find nearly 100 vendors from across the region, as well as numerous demonstrations.

Tickets are $5.

Roanoke Wedding Crawl

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Meet with all the vendors you'll need to make your day special.

Admission is $25 at the door with proceeds going to the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Mamma Mia!

Mill Mountain Theatre, Roanoke

Thursday through Sunday

Tickets start at $15.

