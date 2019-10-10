Round Town: home tour, crafts

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Radford Highlanders Festival, Radford University

The Radford Highlanders Festival comes to Radford University. Enjoy sheep herding, heavyweight games, food, music and more, celebrating the regions' Scottish-Irish heritage. It Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour

Get some home decor ideas at the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour. Take a stroll through eight homes, learning about the architecture, decor, furnishings are more. It's Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $30 with proceeds benefiting eight charities.

Barktoberfest, Vinton

Head to the Vinton War Memorial for Barktoberfest. There are vendors, costumes, music, food, demonstrations and more. Take your pooch for the doggy costume contest, small dog puppy bowl and doggy trick workshop. It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $12 at the gate.

Craftsmen's Fall Classic, Roanoke

The Berglund Center is home to the Craftsmen's Fall Classic Art and Craft Festival. Hundreds of artists and craftsmen will set up, selling pottery, jewelry, furniture, photographs and more. It's Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free with a food donation to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.



