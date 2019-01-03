Round Town: ice skating, movie and history

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Elmwood on Ice

Elmwood Park, Roanoke

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

Admission is $6 with skate rental costing $2.

Rucker Batteau and Thomas Jefferson's Innovations

Amherst County Museum and Historical Society

Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

An actor portraying Jefferson will talk about the creation of the Rucker brother's batteau in Amherst County. He will also talk about some of Jefferson's inventions.

Saturday Afternoon Movie at the Library.

Martinsville Library

Saturday 2 p.m.

"Christopher Robin" tells the story of Winnie the Pooh losing his friends and turning to a grown up Christopher Robin to help him find them.

Admission and popcorn is free.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.