Round Town: kites, beer and wine

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Blue Ridge Kite Festival

Green Hill Park

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: free

Racin' and Tastin' 2018

All-you-can-eat BBQ, live music

Friday, 5:30 p.m.

Danville Community Market

Admission $30

Blacksburg Fork and Cork

Enjoy food, wine, entertainment and more

Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center

Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $30 at the gate.

Amherst Honey Bee Festival

Learn about the importance of bees, plus, good, music, vendors and more.

Amherst County High School

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverfront Park Concert Series

Marty Stuart with the Secret Sisters perform

Lynchburg's Riverfront Park

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Admission: $11.

Down by Downtown

Three day music festival

Tickets start at $24

Thursday through Saturday

