Round Town

Round Town: kites, beer and wine

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Blue Ridge Kite Festival

  • Green Hill Park
  • Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Admission: free

Racin' and Tastin' 2018

  • All-you-can-eat BBQ, live music
  • Friday, 5:30 p.m.
  • Danville Community Market
  • Admission $30

Blacksburg Fork and Cork

  • Enjoy food, wine, entertainment and more
  • Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center
  • Saturday 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Tickets are $30 at the gate.

Amherst Honey Bee Festival

  • Learn about the importance of bees, plus, good, music, vendors and more.
  • Amherst County High School
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverfront Park Concert Series

  • Marty Stuart with the Secret Sisters perform
  • Lynchburg's Riverfront Park
  • Gates open at 5 p.m.
  • Admission: $11.

Down by Downtown

  • Three day music festival
  • Tickets start at $24
  • Thursday through Saturday

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.