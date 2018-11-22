Round Town: lights, gems and trees

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

High Country Lights

Felts Park, Galax

Sunday-Thursday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Band of Oz

Kazim Shrine Temple, Roanoke

Friday 7 p.m.

Admission $20

Blue Ridge Regional Pokemon Championship

Berglund Center, Roanoke

Friday-Sunday

Watch the action on two large screens. There's also activities and shopping.

Admission is free.

Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Society's Annual Show

Salem Civic Center

Friday-Sunday

Dozens of vendors will be there, selling jewelry, beads, minerals and more.

Admission is $5.

Bedford Festival of Trees

Welcome Center, Bedford

Now-January 4th

The theme for this year is Victorian Christmas.

Browse the trees and vote for your favorite, with proceeds benefiting local charities.

