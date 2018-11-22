Round Town

Round Town: lights, gems and trees

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

High Country Lights

  • Felts Park, Galax
  • Sunday-Thursday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Band of Oz

  • Kazim Shrine Temple, Roanoke
  • Friday 7 p.m.
  • Admission $20

Blue Ridge Regional Pokemon Championship

  • Berglund Center, Roanoke
  • Friday-Sunday
  • Watch the action on two large screens.  There's also activities and shopping.  
  • Admission is free.

Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Society's Annual Show

  • Salem Civic Center
  • Friday-Sunday
  • Dozens of vendors will be there, selling jewelry, beads, minerals and more.   
  • Admission is $5.

Bedford Festival of Trees

  • Welcome Center, Bedford
  • Now-January 4th
  • The theme for this year is Victorian Christmas.  
  • Browse the trees and vote for your favorite, with proceeds benefiting local charities.  

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.