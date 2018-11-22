Round Town: lights, gems and trees

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Felts Park, Galax
- Sunday-Thursday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday, 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Kazim Shrine Temple, Roanoke
- Friday 7 p.m.
- Admission $20
Blue Ridge Regional Pokemon Championship
- Berglund Center, Roanoke
- Friday-Sunday
- Watch the action on two large screens. There's also activities and shopping.
- Admission is free.
Roanoke Valley Mineral and Gem Society's Annual Show
- Salem Civic Center
- Friday-Sunday
- Dozens of vendors will be there, selling jewelry, beads, minerals and more.
- Admission is $5.
- Welcome Center, Bedford
- Now-January 4th
- The theme for this year is Victorian Christmas.
- Browse the trees and vote for your favorite, with proceeds benefiting local charities.
