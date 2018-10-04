Round Town: magic and music

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.
- Formerly known as the Roanoke Harry Potter Festival
- Downtown Roanoke.
- There are classes, lectures, vendors and more.
- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mill Mountain Theatre presents West Side Story
- Based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, it tells the story of warring families of teenaged gangs and star-crossed lovers, desperate for somewhere to be together forever.
- Shows Friday through Sunday.
- Tickets start at $20.
- Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke
- See the animals and enjoy a beer from Twin Creeks Brewing Company.
- There's also music and food.
- Tickets are $15 for non-members.
- Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Bisset Park, Radford
- Enjoy music, games, sheepherding, food and craft vendors and more.
- Saturday starting at 9 a.m.
21st Annual Day at the Point fall festival
- Point of Honor, Lynchburg
- There are living history demonstrations, food trucks, kids' games, crafts, music and more.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Admission is free.
Oktoberfest International Arts and Culture Festival
- Uptown Martinsville
- There will be a beer garden, bratwurst, vendors, entertainment and more.
- Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Henry Street Heritage Festival
- Roanoke's Elmwood Park
- Enjoy entertainment, educational forums and exposure to African-American heritage.
- Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
- Tickets are $25 for adults at the gate.
