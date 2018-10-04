Round Town: magic and music

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Generic Magic Festival

Formerly known as the Roanoke Harry Potter Festival

Downtown Roanoke.

There are classes, lectures, vendors and more.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mill Mountain Theatre presents West Side Story

Based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, it tells the story of warring families of teenaged gangs and star-crossed lovers, desperate for somewhere to be together forever.

Shows Friday through Sunday.

Tickets start at $20.

Brew at the Zoo

Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke

See the animals and enjoy a beer from Twin Creeks Brewing Company.

There's also music and food.

Tickets are $15 for non-members.

Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Highlanders Festival

Bisset Park, Radford

Enjoy music, games, sheepherding, food and craft vendors and more.

Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

21st Annual Day at the Point fall festival

Point of Honor, Lynchburg

There are living history demonstrations, food trucks, kids' games, crafts, music and more.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is free.

Oktoberfest International Arts and Culture Festival

Uptown Martinsville

There will be a beer garden, bratwurst, vendors, entertainment and more.

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henry Street Heritage Festival

Roanoke's Elmwood Park

Enjoy entertainment, educational forums and exposure to African-American heritage.

Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for adults at the gate.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.