Round Town: magic and music

Events happening Round Town this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Generic Magic Festival

  • Formerly known as the Roanoke Harry Potter Festival
  • Downtown Roanoke.  
  • There are classes, lectures, vendors and more.  
  • Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mill Mountain Theatre presents West Side Story 

  • Based on Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, it tells the story of warring families of teenaged gangs and star-crossed lovers, desperate for somewhere to be together forever. 
  • Shows Friday through Sunday.  
  • Tickets start at $20.

Brew at the Zoo

  • Mill Mountain Zoo, Roanoke
  • See the animals and enjoy a beer from Twin Creeks Brewing Company.  
  • There's also music and food.  
  • Tickets are $15 for non-members.  
  • Saturday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Highlanders Festival

  • Bisset Park, Radford
  • Enjoy music, games, sheepherding, food and craft vendors and more.  
  • Saturday starting at 9 a.m. 

 

21st Annual Day at the Point fall festival

  • Point of Honor, Lynchburg
  • There are living history demonstrations, food trucks, kids' games, crafts, music and more. 
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.  
  • Admission is free.

Oktoberfest International Arts and Culture Festival

  • Uptown Martinsville
  • There will be a beer garden, bratwurst, vendors, entertainment and more. 
  • Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Henry Street Heritage Festival

  • Roanoke's Elmwood Park
  • Enjoy entertainment, educational forums and exposure to African-American heritage.  
  • Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
  • Tickets are $25 for adults at the gate.

