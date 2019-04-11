Round Town

Round Town: marathon and music

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening downtown this weekend.

Down By Downtown

  • Roanoke
  • Thursday-Sunday
  • There's a free concert in Elmwood Park Friday night.  
  • The music continues all day Saturday and into Sunday.  

Blue Ridge Marathon

  • Roanoke
  • Saturday 7:30 a.m.
  • Cheer on runners at the Blue Ridge Marathon, half marathon and 10K.  

Run in Remembrance

  • Virginia Tech
  • Saturday 9 a.m.
  • Thousands will take part in the 3.2 mile run, remember the 32 lives lost in 2007.  

Appomattox Oyster and Seafood Festival

  • Clover Hill Village
  • Saturday noon to 6 p.m.
  • Enjoy the food, wine, craft beer and moonshine and spirits cocktails, as well as live music.  
  • Tickets are $25 at the gate.

Chocolate Festival

  • Downtown Blacksburg
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Enjoy chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate baklava, fudge and more. 
  • Tickets start at $10.

Chance Crawford Benefit Softball Tournament

  • Roanoke Valley
  • Friday-Sunday
  • Money raised supports people with medical issues and college students with financial assistance.  
  • Over the past 38 years, it's brought in more than $800,000.  

