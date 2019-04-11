Round Town: marathon and music

Here are some of the events happening downtown this weekend.
- Roanoke
- Thursday-Sunday
- There's a free concert in Elmwood Park Friday night.
- The music continues all day Saturday and into Sunday.
- Roanoke
- Saturday 7:30 a.m.
- Cheer on runners at the Blue Ridge Marathon, half marathon and 10K.
- Virginia Tech
- Saturday 9 a.m.
- Thousands will take part in the 3.2 mile run, remember the 32 lives lost in 2007.
Appomattox Oyster and Seafood Festival
- Clover Hill Village
- Saturday noon to 6 p.m.
- Enjoy the food, wine, craft beer and moonshine and spirits cocktails, as well as live music.
- Tickets are $25 at the gate.
- Downtown Blacksburg
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Enjoy chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate baklava, fudge and more.
- Tickets start at $10.
Chance Crawford Benefit Softball Tournament
- Roanoke Valley
- Friday-Sunday
- Money raised supports people with medical issues and college students with financial assistance.
- Over the past 38 years, it's brought in more than $800,000.
