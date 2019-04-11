Round Town: marathon and music

Here are some of the events happening downtown this weekend.

Down By Downtown

Roanoke

Thursday-Sunday

There's a free concert in Elmwood Park Friday night.

The music continues all day Saturday and into Sunday.

Blue Ridge Marathon

Roanoke

Saturday 7:30 a.m.

Cheer on runners at the Blue Ridge Marathon, half marathon and 10K.

Run in Remembrance

Virginia Tech

Saturday 9 a.m.

Thousands will take part in the 3.2 mile run, remember the 32 lives lost in 2007.

Appomattox Oyster and Seafood Festival

Clover Hill Village

Saturday noon to 6 p.m.

Enjoy the food, wine, craft beer and moonshine and spirits cocktails, as well as live music.

Tickets are $25 at the gate.

Chocolate Festival

Downtown Blacksburg

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate baklava, fudge and more.

Tickets start at $10.

Chance Crawford Benefit Softball Tournament

Roanoke Valley

Friday-Sunday

Money raised supports people with medical issues and college students with financial assistance.

Over the past 38 years, it's brought in more than $800,000.

