Round Town

Round Town: movies and festivals

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Movies at Longwood

  • Salem
  • Friday night
  • Disney's "Moana" will play at dusk
  • The first 50 families will receive a free bag of popcorn or chips.

Summer Solstice Festival

  • Downtown Blacksburg
  • Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Enjoy water wars, moon bounces, a flea circus, dog costume contest and more.
  • Admission is free.

Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days

  • Rocky Mount
  • The three day event features demonstrations, sawmilliong, tractor pulls and more.  
  • Friday through Sunday
  • Franklin County Recreation Park
  • Admission is $6 with children 12 and under getting in for free.  

"Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story."

  • Presented by Endstation Theatre Company in Lynchburg
  • It tells the story of Buddy Holly's humble beginnings and his rise to success, before his death in a plane crash.  
  • Shows Friday through Sunday, with tickets starting at $17.  
  • Performances take place at Randolph College.

Big Lick Burger Fest

  • Elmwood Park in Roanoke
  • Enjoy a day of great food, craft beer and activities, as well as music, including headliner Corey Smith.
  • Tickets are $10 with proceeds benefiting Council of Community Services.  
  • Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sounds of Summer

  • Jackson Park in Pulaski
  • The Domino Band will perform Friday night.  
  • In addition to the music, there's also food and adult beverages.  The park opens Friday night at 5:30 p.m. with the music starting at 6 p.m.  
  • Admission is free.
     

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.