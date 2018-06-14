Round Town: movies and festivals

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Movies at Longwood

Salem

Friday night

Disney's "Moana" will play at dusk

The first 50 families will receive a free bag of popcorn or chips.

Summer Solstice Festival

Downtown Blacksburg

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Enjoy water wars, moon bounces, a flea circus, dog costume contest and more.

Admission is free.

Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days

Rocky Mount

The three day event features demonstrations, sawmilliong, tractor pulls and more.

Friday through Sunday

Franklin County Recreation Park

Admission is $6 with children 12 and under getting in for free.

"Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story."

Presented by Endstation Theatre Company in Lynchburg

It tells the story of Buddy Holly's humble beginnings and his rise to success, before his death in a plane crash.

Shows Friday through Sunday, with tickets starting at $17.

Performances take place at Randolph College.

Big Lick Burger Fest

Elmwood Park in Roanoke

Enjoy a day of great food, craft beer and activities, as well as music, including headliner Corey Smith.

Tickets are $10 with proceeds benefiting Council of Community Services.

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sounds of Summer

Jackson Park in Pulaski

The Domino Band will perform Friday night.

In addition to the music, there's also food and adult beverages. The park opens Friday night at 5:30 p.m. with the music starting at 6 p.m.

Admission is free.



