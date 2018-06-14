Round Town: movies and festivals

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Salem
- Friday night
- Disney's "Moana" will play at dusk
- The first 50 families will receive a free bag of popcorn or chips.
- Downtown Blacksburg
- Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Enjoy water wars, moon bounces, a flea circus, dog costume contest and more.
- Admission is free.
Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days
- Rocky Mount
- The three day event features demonstrations, sawmilliong, tractor pulls and more.
- Friday through Sunday
- Franklin County Recreation Park
- Admission is $6 with children 12 and under getting in for free.
"Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story."
- Presented by Endstation Theatre Company in Lynchburg
- It tells the story of Buddy Holly's humble beginnings and his rise to success, before his death in a plane crash.
- Shows Friday through Sunday, with tickets starting at $17.
- Performances take place at Randolph College.
- Elmwood Park in Roanoke
- Enjoy a day of great food, craft beer and activities, as well as music, including headliner Corey Smith.
- Tickets are $10 with proceeds benefiting Council of Community Services.
- Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Jackson Park in Pulaski
- The Domino Band will perform Friday night.
- In addition to the music, there's also food and adult beverages. The park opens Friday night at 5:30 p.m. with the music starting at 6 p.m.
- Admission is free.
