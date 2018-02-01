Round Town: music and family fun

ROANOKE COUNTY: Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County is home to Tons of Fun. The annual event features life-sized games, amusement rides, a reptile show, entertainers and more. It's Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it's free.

SALEM: The Salem Civic Center is home to the Winterfest Beach Bash. Enjoy the sounds of summer in winter as "The Band of Oz" takes to the stage. Tickets are $12 at the door. Doors open Friday night at 5 p.m. with the entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.

ROANOKE: The Winter Festival of New Works continues this weekend. It's a collaboration between Mill Mountain Theatre and Hollins University. Enjoy a play written by playwrights at Hollins and performed at Mill Mountain. There are shows tonight through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission is $10.

MARTINSVILLE: Stay warm and have some fun at the Martinsville Library on Saturday at Board Game Day. Since it's too cold to play outside, you can play card and board games inside. The fun takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MARTINSVILLE: Hit the pedal and go for a spin at Martinsville Speedway at Fast Fridays. The speedway opens its gates, allowing you to go for a spin on the half mile track. For $20, you can take a dozen laps behind a pace car, going up to $65 miles per hour.

Blacksburg: Cheer on Special Olympics athletes on Sunday at the Super Basketball Tournament. Twenty-four teams from across the commonwealth will compete for the chance to go to the state championship. The games begin at 9 a.m. at Cassell Coliseum.



