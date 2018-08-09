Round Town: Music and the great outdoors

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Movies in the Market

Friday night

Roanoke's Market Square

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Kid's activities begin at 6 p.m.

Movie begins at dusk

Shrek The Musical

Mill Mountain Theatre

Follow Shrek as his swamp is invaded by castoff characters from other fairytales.

Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets start at $15.

National D-Day Memorial Spirit of '45.

There will be guides throughout the memorial, celebrating the Spirit of '45, which commemorates the official end of World War II 73 years ago.

Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free.

Shake, Bake and Sprout Children's Event.

Vinton Farmers' Market

Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children can plant an herb container garden they can take home.

There's also hands-on cooking demonstrations and more.

Smith River Fest

Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smith River Sports Complex

Enjoy paddling along the river, a beer garden, vendors, children's activities, entertainment food and more.

Sounds of Summer Concert

Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Pulaski's Jackson Park

The Castaways will perform.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

