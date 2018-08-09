Round Town: Music and the great outdoors

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Friday night
- Roanoke's Market Square
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Kid's activities begin at 6 p.m.
- Movie begins at dusk
- Mill Mountain Theatre
- Follow Shrek as his swamp is invaded by castoff characters from other fairytales.
- Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.
- Tickets start at $15.
National D-Day Memorial Spirit of '45.
- There will be guides throughout the memorial, celebrating the Spirit of '45, which commemorates the official end of World War II 73 years ago.
- Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Admission is free.
Shake, Bake and Sprout Children's Event.
- Vinton Farmers' Market
- Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Children can plant an herb container garden they can take home.
- There's also hands-on cooking demonstrations and more.
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Smith River Sports Complex
- Enjoy paddling along the river, a beer garden, vendors, children's activities, entertainment food and more.
- Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
- Pulaski's Jackson Park
- The Castaways will perform.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Admission is free.
