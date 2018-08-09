Round Town

Round Town: Music and the great outdoors

Events happening this weekend

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Movies in the Market

  • Friday night
  • Roanoke's Market Square
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi
  • Kid's activities begin at 6 p.m.
  • Movie begins at dusk

Shrek The Musical

  • Mill Mountain Theatre
  • Follow Shrek as his swamp is invaded by castoff characters from other fairytales.  
  • Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday.  
  • Tickets start at $15.

National D-Day Memorial Spirit of '45.

  • There will be guides throughout the memorial, celebrating the Spirit of '45, which commemorates the official end of World War II 73 years ago. 
  • Saturday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.  
  • Admission is free.

Shake, Bake and Sprout Children's Event.  

  • Vinton Farmers' Market
  • Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Children can plant an herb container garden they can take home.  
  • There's also hands-on cooking demonstrations and more.

Smith River Fest

  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Smith River Sports Complex 
  • Enjoy paddling along the river, a beer garden, vendors, children's activities, entertainment food and more.

Sounds of Summer Concert

  • Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
  • Pulaski's Jackson Park
  • The Castaways will perform.
  • Gates open at 5:30 p.m.  
  • Admission is free.

