Round Town: music and water

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Downtown Roanoke
- Friday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Leggz and Gasoline Alley will perform.
- Ladies get in free with guys paying $5.
U. S. Air Force Heritage of America Band concert
- Academy of Music Historic Theatre, Lynchburg
- Saturday 3 p.m.
- Admission is free.
- Bank of the James River
- Saturday 10 a.m.
- Enjoy a day of family fun on the banks of the James River with music, living history interpreters, food, games and more.
- Saturday 10 a.m.
- There's food and wine tastings, children's activities, a boat parade and live entertainment.
- There are evening fireworks.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Explore Park, Roanoke County
- You'll find unique items like fused glass, pottery, handmade jewelry and more.
Summer Night Concert Series
- Historic Carroll County Courthouse, Hillsville
- The Embers will perform.
- The cruise-in starts at 5 p.m. with the music at 7 p.m.
