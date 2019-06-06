Round Town: music and water

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

First Fridays

Downtown Roanoke

Friday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Leggz and Gasoline Alley will perform.

Ladies get in free with guys paying $5.

U. S. Air Force Heritage of America Band concert

Academy of Music Historic Theatre, Lynchburg

Saturday 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

Amherst County Batteau Day

Bank of the James River

Saturday 10 a.m.

Enjoy a day of family fun on the banks of the James River with music, living history interpreters, food, games and more.

Claytor Lake Festival

Saturday 10 a.m.

There's food and wine tastings, children's activities, a boat parade and live entertainment.

There are evening fireworks.

Artisan Saturday

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Explore Park, Roanoke County

You'll find unique items like fused glass, pottery, handmade jewelry and more.

Summer Night Concert Series

Historic Carroll County Courthouse, Hillsville

The Embers will perform.

The cruise-in starts at 5 p.m. with the music at 7 p.m.

