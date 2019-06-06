Round Town

Round Town: music and water

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

First Fridays

  • Downtown Roanoke
  • Friday 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Leggz and Gasoline Alley will perform.  
  • Ladies get in free with guys paying $5.  

U. S. Air Force Heritage of America Band concert

  • Academy of Music Historic Theatre, Lynchburg
  • Saturday 3 p.m.
  • Admission is free.

Amherst County Batteau Day

  • Bank of the James River
  • Saturday 10 a.m.
  • Enjoy a day of family fun on the banks of the James River with music, living history interpreters, food, games and more.

Claytor Lake Festival

  • Saturday 10 a.m.
  • There's food and wine tastings, children's activities, a boat parade and live entertainment.
  • There are evening fireworks.

Artisan Saturday

  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Explore Park, Roanoke County
  • You'll find unique items like fused glass, pottery, handmade jewelry and more. 

Summer Night Concert Series 

  • Historic Carroll County Courthouse, Hillsville
  • The Embers will perform.  
  • The cruise-in starts at 5 p.m. with the music at 7 p.m.

 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.