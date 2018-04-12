Round Town

Round Town: music, beer and theatre

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Native American Heritage Festival

  • Food and craft vendors, Aztec dancers and more
  • Radford's Bisset Park
  • Saturday starting at noon
  • Admission:  $5

Pride in the Park

  • Roanoke's Elmwood Park
  • Vendors, games, entertainment and more
  • Saturday noon to 5:30 p.m.
  • Sunday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cabin Fever Concert Series

  • Domino performs
  • American Legion Post 3 in Salem
  • Saturday 7 p.m.
  • Admission:  $10

Butterfly Hello!

  • More than 200 butterflies released with species not found in Virginia
  • Danville Science Center
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Admission is free on Saturday.

3.2-mile Run in Remembrance

  • Honoring the lives of 32 students and faculty members lost 11 years ago.
  • Virginia Tech Campus
  • Check-in starts at 7 a.m.
  • Run begins at 9 a.m.

New River Brewfest

  • Outdoor beer festival showcasing Virginia beer
  • Proceeds benefit Virginia Construction Industry Educational Foundation
  • Nesselrod Bed and Breakfast
  • Saturday noon to 6 p.m.
  • Admission starts at $27.50

"Chicago"

  • Musical is a tale of greed, murder and show biz
  • Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Sunday 2 p.m.
  • Admission $10

 

