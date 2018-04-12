Round Town: music, beer and theatre

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Native American Heritage Festival

Food and craft vendors, Aztec dancers and more

Radford's Bisset Park

Saturday starting at noon

Admission: $5

Pride in the Park

Roanoke's Elmwood Park

Vendors, games, entertainment and more

Saturday noon to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cabin Fever Concert Series

Domino performs

American Legion Post 3 in Salem

Saturday 7 p.m.

Admission: $10

Butterfly Hello!

More than 200 butterflies released with species not found in Virginia

Danville Science Center

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is free on Saturday.

3.2-mile Run in Remembrance

Honoring the lives of 32 students and faculty members lost 11 years ago.

Virginia Tech Campus

Check-in starts at 7 a.m.

Run begins at 9 a.m.

New River Brewfest

Outdoor beer festival showcasing Virginia beer

Proceeds benefit Virginia Construction Industry Educational Foundation

Nesselrod Bed and Breakfast

Saturday noon to 6 p.m.

Admission starts at $27.50

"Chicago"

Musical is a tale of greed, murder and show biz

Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday 2 p.m.

Admission $10

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.