Round Town: music, beer and theatre

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.
Native American Heritage Festival
- Food and craft vendors, Aztec dancers and more
- Radford's Bisset Park
- Saturday starting at noon
- Admission: $5
- Roanoke's Elmwood Park
- Vendors, games, entertainment and more
- Saturday noon to 5:30 p.m.
- Sunday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Domino performs
- American Legion Post 3 in Salem
- Saturday 7 p.m.
- Admission: $10
- More than 200 butterflies released with species not found in Virginia
- Danville Science Center
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Admission is free on Saturday.
- Honoring the lives of 32 students and faculty members lost 11 years ago.
- Virginia Tech Campus
- Check-in starts at 7 a.m.
- Run begins at 9 a.m.
- Outdoor beer festival showcasing Virginia beer
- Proceeds benefit Virginia Construction Industry Educational Foundation
- Nesselrod Bed and Breakfast
- Saturday noon to 6 p.m.
- Admission starts at $27.50
- Musical is a tale of greed, murder and show biz
- Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday 2 p.m.
- Admission $10
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.