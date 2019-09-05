Round Town: music, drinks and sunflowers

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Head to Beaver Dam Farm for the Sunflower Festival. Enjoy the beautiful sights, pet animals and enjoy great food. It's Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5.

The Rockbridge Beer and Wine Festival is this weekend. Enjoy beer, wine and cider tastings, as well as live music on two stages. Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the gate. It's Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Lime Kiln Theater.

Enjoy a great weekend of music at Blue Ridge Rock Festival. Take in the sounds of Stone Temple Pilots, DMX, The Offspring and more. It's Saturday and Sunday at Infinity Downs.

Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista hosts the Mountain Music and Dance Festival this weekend. Enjoy old-time music, cloggers, vendors and more. Admission is $15 per day. It's Friday and Saturday.

Head to Lynchburg for the Get Downtown Street Festival. There's local vendors, food trucks, entertainment and more. It's Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.