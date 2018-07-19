Round Town: music, food and more

Round Town

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

First Fridays

  • Downtown Roanoke
  • On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band
  • There's also food, drinks and more.  
  • Admission is $5. 
  • Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. 

Kids Day

  • Botetourt Farmers' Market
  • Enjoy snacks, drinks, vendors and lots of activities for kids, including touch-a-truck and a veggie taste test.
  • Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 

Jazz in July

  • Longwood Park in Salem
  • Four musical acts will take to the stage.  
  • In addition to the music, there's beer and wine and food.  
  • The music begins Saturday at 4 p.m.

4th annual Rib event

  • Downtown Pulaski
  • Enjoy ribs and other food, live music and more.  
  • 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Disney's The Little Mermaid

  • Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players
  • Follow Ariel, who longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above.  
  • Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.  
  • Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

 

