Round Town: music, food and more

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Downtown Roanoke
- On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band
- There's also food, drinks and more.
- Admission is $5.
- Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Botetourt Farmers' Market
- Enjoy snacks, drinks, vendors and lots of activities for kids, including touch-a-truck and a veggie taste test.
- Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Longwood Park in Salem
- Four musical acts will take to the stage.
- In addition to the music, there's beer and wine and food.
- The music begins Saturday at 4 p.m.
4th annual Rib event
- Downtown Pulaski
- Enjoy ribs and other food, live music and more.
- 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
- Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players
- Follow Ariel, who longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above.
- Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
- Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
