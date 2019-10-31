Round Town

Round Town: October 31, 2019

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Bluegrass, Barbecue and Brew Festival, Brookneal

Head to Brookneal for the Bluegrass, Barbecue and Brew Festival.  It combines a love of history, music, barbecue and craft beer, wine and cider.  Tour the historic grounds of Patrick Henry's Red Hill, shop craft vendors and more.  Tickets are $20.  It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival, Moneta

Smith Mountain Lake holds its annual Chili Festival.  Vote for your favorite in the chili cook-off.  Stroll the plaza, shopping local vendors and listening to great music.  Come by boat or car to Bridgewater Plaza Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Tickets are $7.

Run for the Donuts 5K and Fun Run, Salem

Run for the Donuts in Salem.  The 5K and Fun run are a fundraiser for SVH Services.  Run through Sherwood Memorial Park with Dunkin' Donuts waiting at the finish line.  It's Saturday at 8:30 a.m.  Registration is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run.

