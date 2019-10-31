Round Town: October 31, 2019

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Bluegrass, Barbecue and Brew Festival, Brookneal

Head to Brookneal for the Bluegrass, Barbecue and Brew Festival. It combines a love of history, music, barbecue and craft beer, wine and cider. Tour the historic grounds of Patrick Henry's Red Hill, shop craft vendors and more. Tickets are $20. It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Chili Festival, Moneta

Smith Mountain Lake holds its annual Chili Festival. Vote for your favorite in the chili cook-off. Stroll the plaza, shopping local vendors and listening to great music. Come by boat or car to Bridgewater Plaza Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $7.

Run for the Donuts 5K and Fun Run, Salem

Run for the Donuts in Salem. The 5K and Fun run are a fundraiser for SVH Services. Run through Sherwood Memorial Park with Dunkin' Donuts waiting at the finish line. It's Saturday at 8:30 a.m. Registration is $30 for the 5K and $20 for the fun run.

