Round Town: outdoors and shopping

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

The Salem Civic Center hosts the Roanoke Valley Outdoor Show. You'll find everything you need for outdoor activities this spring and summer. It's Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Head to the Berglund Center for the LFA Kids Consignment sale. You'll find great deals on children's items, clothing and home décor. It continues until 8 p.m. tonight, then on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

