Round Town

Round Town: parades and gingerbread

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.

Lynchburg Christmas Parade

  • "Home for the Holidays."  
  • Sunday at 4 p.m.

Bedford Christmas Parade 

  • "Ring in the Holidays." 
  • Saturday at 11 a.m.

Gingerbread Festival

  • Salem Public Library
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Check out the culinary creations, take a picture with Santa and more.  

Pet photos with Santa

  • Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine
  • Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • $10 with proceeds going to the Montgomery County Humane Society.  

Old Southwest Parlor Tour

  • Roanoke
  • Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Parlor Tour takes you to eight homes and the Gish House.  
  • Tickets are $20.  

Annie, presented by The Patriot Players

  • Patrick Henry Community College
  • Thursday-Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
  • She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her at an orphanage.
  • Tickets: $20 at the door

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.