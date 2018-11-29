Round Town: parades and gingerbread

Here are some of the events happening 'Round Town this weekend.
- "Home for the Holidays."
- Sunday at 4 p.m.
- "Ring in the Holidays."
- Saturday at 11 a.m.
- Salem Public Library
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Check out the culinary creations, take a picture with Santa and more.
- Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine
- Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- $10 with proceeds going to the Montgomery County Humane Society.
- Roanoke
- Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Parlor Tour takes you to eight homes and the Gish House.
- Tickets are $20.
Annie, presented by The Patriot Players
- Patrick Henry Community College
- Thursday-Saturday 7 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
- She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her at an orphanage.
- Tickets: $20 at the door
