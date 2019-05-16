Round Town

Round Town: shopping and music

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Monster Indoor Flea Market

  • Berglund Special Events Center, Roanoke
  • Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • More than 200 vendors will be set up. 
  • Admission is free.

Salem After Five

  • Salem Farmers' Market
  • Friday 6 p.m.
  • Entertainment is Maggie Baugh.  
  • There's also kids activities and a food truck.  
  • Admission is $5.

Mini Maker Faire

  • Dalton IDEA Center, Uptown Martinsville
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • There are hands-on exhibits, showing off some of the latest technology.  You'll learn how to program your own miniature robot, laser cut custom stickers and more. 
  • Admission is free.

Riner Heritage Day 

  • Auburn High School
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • There will be living historians, classic cars, live music, craft vendors and more. 
  • Admission is free.

