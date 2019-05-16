Round Town: shopping and music

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- Berglund Special Events Center, Roanoke
- Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- More than 200 vendors will be set up.
- Admission is free.
- Salem Farmers' Market
- Friday 6 p.m.
- Entertainment is Maggie Baugh.
- There's also kids activities and a food truck.
- Admission is $5.
- Dalton IDEA Center, Uptown Martinsville
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- There are hands-on exhibits, showing off some of the latest technology. You'll learn how to program your own miniature robot, laser cut custom stickers and more.
- Admission is free.
- Auburn High School
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- There will be living historians, classic cars, live music, craft vendors and more.
- Admission is free.
