Round Town: shopping and music

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Monster Indoor Flea Market

Berglund Special Events Center, Roanoke

Saturday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 200 vendors will be set up.

Admission is free.

Salem After Five

Salem Farmers' Market

Friday 6 p.m.

Entertainment is Maggie Baugh.

There's also kids activities and a food truck.

Admission is $5.

Mini Maker Faire

Dalton IDEA Center, Uptown Martinsville

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are hands-on exhibits, showing off some of the latest technology. You'll learn how to program your own miniature robot, laser cut custom stickers and more.

Admission is free.

Riner Heritage Day

Auburn High School

Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be living historians, classic cars, live music, craft vendors and more.

Admission is free.

