Round Town

Round Town: shopping & music

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Growing up in the Valley's Virginia Family Expo

  • Salem Civic Center
  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • More than 150 family-friendly businesses, specializing in sports and fitness, learning devices and health and nutrition, will be there.  
  • Admission is free.

The Riner Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary's third annual Craft Fair

  • Auburn High School
  • Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • More than 80 vendors will set up, selling handmade jewelry, quilts, home décor and more. 
  • Admission is free.

Cabin Fever Series

  • Kazim Shrine Temple, Roanoke
  • Saturday 6 p.m.
  • Jim Quick and Coastline will perform. 
  • Admission is $15.

Freedom Rocks Fest

  • New Freedom Farm
  • Saturday 11 a.m.
  • It's a fundraiser for the organization, which offers equine therapies for veterans.  
  • There will be music, food and fun.  
  • Admission is $10.

Abbey Road Live!  

  • Harvester Performance Center
  • Friday 8 p.m.
  • The Beatles tribute with live horns and strings.
  • Tickets start at $22.

