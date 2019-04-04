Round Town: shopping & music

Growing up in the Valley's Virginia Family Expo
- Salem Civic Center
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- More than 150 family-friendly businesses, specializing in sports and fitness, learning devices and health and nutrition, will be there.
- Admission is free.
The Riner Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary's third annual Craft Fair
- Auburn High School
- Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- More than 80 vendors will set up, selling handmade jewelry, quilts, home décor and more.
- Admission is free.
- Kazim Shrine Temple, Roanoke
- Saturday 6 p.m.
- Jim Quick and Coastline will perform.
- Admission is $15.
- New Freedom Farm
- Saturday 11 a.m.
- It's a fundraiser for the organization, which offers equine therapies for veterans.
- There will be music, food and fun.
- Admission is $10.
- Harvester Performance Center
- Friday 8 p.m.
- The Beatles tribute with live horns and strings.
- Tickets start at $22.
