Round Town: St. Patrick's Day

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

  • Downtown Roanoke
  • Parade Saturday 11 a.m.
  • Festival noon to 5 p.m.
  • In addition to the parade, enjoy entertainment, food, drinks and a kid zone.

Highland County Maple Festival

  • Arts and crafts, entertainment and food.
  • Saturday and Sunday
  • Continues next weekend.

Egg-stravaganza

  • Ridgeway Library
  • Egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
  • Hot dog lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
  • Enjoy egg hunts, crafts, food an prizes

Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Jamboree

  • Wytheville Community College
  • Saturday 7 p.m.
  • Admission is free
  • TrueGrass and Whitetop Mountain Band will perform

Chili Cook Off

  • Spencer Home Center in Lexington
  • Admission: $15
  • Gets you chili tastings and dessert.
  • Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity

The Complete Housewife Tour

  • Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest
  • Saturday and Sunday
  • Admission: $16 for adults
  • Walking tours are scheduled throughout the day.

