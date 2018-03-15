Round Town: St. Patrick's Day

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival
- Downtown Roanoke
- Parade Saturday 11 a.m.
- Festival noon to 5 p.m.
- In addition to the parade, enjoy entertainment, food, drinks and a kid zone.
Highland County Maple Festival
- Arts and crafts, entertainment and food.
- Saturday and Sunday
- Continues next weekend.
Egg-stravaganza
- Ridgeway Library
- Egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
- Hot dog lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Enjoy egg hunts, crafts, food an prizes
Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Jamboree
- Wytheville Community College
- Saturday 7 p.m.
- Admission is free
- TrueGrass and Whitetop Mountain Band will perform
Chili Cook Off
- Spencer Home Center in Lexington
- Admission: $15
- Gets you chili tastings and dessert.
- Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity
- Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest
- Saturday and Sunday
- Admission: $16 for adults
- Walking tours are scheduled throughout the day.
