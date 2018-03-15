Round Town: St. Patrick's Day

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

St. Patrick's Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

Downtown Roanoke

Parade Saturday 11 a.m.

Festival noon to 5 p.m.

In addition to the parade, enjoy entertainment, food, drinks and a kid zone.

Highland County Maple Festival

Arts and crafts, entertainment and food.

Saturday and Sunday

Continues next weekend.

Egg-stravaganza

Ridgeway Library

Egg hunts at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Hot dog lunch from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Enjoy egg hunts, crafts, food an prizes

Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Jamboree

Wytheville Community College

Saturday 7 p.m.

Admission is free

TrueGrass and Whitetop Mountain Band will perform

Chili Cook Off

Spencer Home Center in Lexington

Admission: $15

Gets you chili tastings and dessert.

Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity

The Complete Housewife Tour

Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest

Saturday and Sunday

Admission: $16 for adults

Walking tours are scheduled throughout the day.

