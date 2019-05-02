Round Town

Round Town: strawberries and cartoons

Events happening this weekend.

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town.

Community School's Strawberry Festival

  • Elmwood Park, Roanoke
  • Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Enjoy plenty of sweet treats, including strawberry shortcake, sundaes, berries and cream and chocolate dipped strawberries.

Schoolhouse Rock Live

  • Jefferson Center, Roanoke
  • Thursday through Sunday
  • The popular Saturday morning cartoons that taught kids history, grammar, math and more come to the stage.
  • Admission starts at $15.

Race for the Cure

  • Rivers Edge, Roanoke
  • Saturday 9 a.m.
  • Money raised benefits Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge.

International Festival

  • Riverfront Park, Lynchburg
  • Rain location, City Armory
  • Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • There's a parade of nations, food, music, dance and more.

 

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.