Round Town: strawberries and cartoons

Here are some of the events happening Round Town.
Community School's Strawberry Festival
- Elmwood Park, Roanoke
- Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Enjoy plenty of sweet treats, including strawberry shortcake, sundaes, berries and cream and chocolate dipped strawberries.
- Jefferson Center, Roanoke
- Thursday through Sunday
- The popular Saturday morning cartoons that taught kids history, grammar, math and more come to the stage.
- Admission starts at $15.
- Rivers Edge, Roanoke
- Saturday 9 a.m.
- Money raised benefits Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge.
- Riverfront Park, Lynchburg
- Rain location, City Armory
- Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- There's a parade of nations, food, music, dance and more.
Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.