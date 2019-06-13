Round Town: tractors and movies

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

The James River Batteau Festival kicks off today in Lynchburg on Saturday. The festival will move down the river, ending in Richmond next weekend. Before the float, meet with the crews and see various vendors. The batteaux leave at 11 a.m.

Enjoy Movies at Longwood. Disney's animated film "Ralph Breaks the Internet" will be shown. There will be free popcorn and other items available ot buy. It starts Friday night at 8:30 p.m. at Longwood Park. Admission is free.

Head to downtown Blacksburg for Summer Solstice Fest. There's live music, beer, wine, crafts and more. It's Saturday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Juneteenth Celebrations take place this weekend. It commemorates African-Americans being freed from slavery. In Christiansburg, head to Rosa Peters Playground from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday for a fish fry, music, and more. There's also a celebration at the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rocky Mount is home to Antique Farm Days. The festival features antique farm equipment, a tractor pull, blacksmithing and more. It's Friday through Sunday at Franklin County Recreation Park.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.