Round Town: westerns and bugs

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Happy Trails Virginia Style Western Convention

Thursday through Saturday

Holiday Inn Valley View

There will be western film screenings, and celebrity meet and greets, including Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island and Dreama Denver, wife of Bob Denver.

Hokie BugFest

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Squires Student Center

Enjoy three floors of bug-inspired activities, including a butterfly tent and spooky Spiders' Lair.

Lynchstock Music Festival

Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Riverfront Park

Thirty bands will take to the stage. There's also craft and art vendors, food trucks and more.

Admission starts at $30.

Dragon Festival

Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Museum of Natural History

Explore the lore of dragons and the impact the creatures have on societies around the globe.

Enjoy the performances and presentations, beer garden, crafts games and more.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.