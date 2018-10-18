Round Town: westerns and bugs

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
Happy Trails Virginia Style Western Convention
- Thursday through Saturday
- Holiday Inn Valley View
- There will be western film screenings, and celebrity meet and greets, including Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island and Dreama Denver, wife of Bob Denver.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Squires Student Center
- Enjoy three floors of bug-inspired activities, including a butterfly tent and spooky Spiders' Lair.
- Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Riverfront Park
- Thirty bands will take to the stage. There's also craft and art vendors, food trucks and more.
- Admission starts at $30.
- Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Virginia Museum of Natural History
- Explore the lore of dragons and the impact the creatures have on societies around the globe.
- Enjoy the performances and presentations, beer garden, crafts games and more.
- Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children.
