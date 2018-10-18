Round Town

Round Town: westerns and bugs

Events happening this weekend

By Patrick McKee - Anchor

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Happy Trails Virginia Style Western Convention

  • Thursday through Saturday
  • Holiday Inn Valley View
  • There will be western film screenings, and celebrity meet and greets, including Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann on Gilligan's Island and Dreama Denver, wife of Bob Denver.

Hokie BugFest

  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Squires Student Center
  • Enjoy three floors of bug-inspired activities, including a butterfly tent and spooky Spiders' Lair.

Lynchstock Music Festival

  • Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Riverfront Park
  • Thirty bands will take to the stage.  There's also craft and art vendors, food trucks and more.
  • Admission starts at $30.

Dragon Festival

  • Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Virginia Museum of Natural History
  • Explore the lore of dragons and the impact the creatures have on societies around the globe.  
  • Enjoy the performances and presentations, beer garden, crafts games and more. 
  • Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for children.
     

