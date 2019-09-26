Round Town: wine, music

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

SML Wine Festival, Moneta

Head to Crazy Horse Marina for the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival. More than 30 Virginia wineries will be there. There's also live music, food and more. Make sure you bring your ID. It's Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets at the gate are $36 for tasters and $16 designated drivers.

Blacksburg Wedding Walk, Blacksburg

Downtown Blacksburg hosts its first ever Wedding Walk. Visit several stores to meet vendors as you prepare for your big day. It's Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

The Ridge Classic Rock Festival, Blairs

Enjoy music from the past in Blairs this weekend at The Ridge Classic Rock Festival. Hear tribute bands, featuring music from Journey, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Led Zeppelin and more. It's Friday through Sunday at White Oak Mountain Amphitheater. Tickets start at $35.

Bedford County Fair, Huddelston

The Glenwood Center in Huddelston is home to the Bedford County Fair. There are animals, rides, exhibits, food, music and more. It's tonight until 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

