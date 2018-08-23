Round Town: wings and music

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.
- More than a dozen food vendors will be there, live music, cornhole and more.
- Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
- Dr. Pepper Park
- Tickets are $5.
- Lots of vendors will be there with goodies for your pets, live music and more.
- Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
- Beliveau Estate Winery
- Admission is free.
- Bring your furry friend along, but make sure it is on a leash.
- Domino will take to the stage.
- There's also food and adult beverages.
- Vinton Farmers' Market
- Gates open Friday at 6 p.m. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.
- Admission is $6 with kids 12 and under free.
- Enjoy the competitions, including the Weight Throw, Scottish Hammer Throw, Stone Put and more.
- There's also live music, vendors, food drinks and more.
- Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Roanoke County's Green Hill Park
Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show
- Vendors and collectors from more than a dozen states are expected to take part.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Salem Civic Center
- Admission is $3 for adults.
- Dozens of acts will take to the stage during the four day event.
- Runs Thursday through Sunday
- Infinity Downs and Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington.
- One day tickets start at $69.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.