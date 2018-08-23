Round Town

Round Town: wings and music

Events happening this weekend.

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Roanoke Wing Fest 

  • More than a dozen food vendors will be there, live music, cornhole and more.  
  • Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.
  • Dr. Pepper Park
  • Tickets are $5.

Dog Days of Summer Festival

  • Lots of vendors will be there with goodies for your pets, live music and more.
  • Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
  • Beliveau Estate Winery
  • Admission is free.  
  • Bring your furry friend along, but make sure it is on a leash.

Party in the Park

  • Domino will take to the stage.  
  • There's also food and adult beverages.  
  • Vinton Farmers' Market
  • Gates open Friday at 6 p.m.  Music begins at 6:30 p.m.
  • Admission is $6 with kids 12 and under free.

Green Hill Highland Games 

  • Enjoy the competitions, including the Weight Throw, Scottish Hammer Throw, Stone Put and more.
  • There's also live music, vendors, food drinks and more.  
  • Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Roanoke County's Green Hill Park

Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show

  • Vendors and collectors from more than a dozen states are expected to take part.  
  • Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  
  • Salem Civic Center
  • Admission is $3 for adults.

Lockn' Music Festival

  • Dozens of acts will take to the stage during the four day event.  
  • Runs Thursday through Sunday
  • Infinity Downs and Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington.
  • One day tickets start at $69.

