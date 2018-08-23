Round Town: wings and music

Here are some of the events happening Round Town this weekend.

Roanoke Wing Fest

More than a dozen food vendors will be there, live music, cornhole and more.

Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Dr. Pepper Park

Tickets are $5.

Dog Days of Summer Festival

Lots of vendors will be there with goodies for your pets, live music and more.

Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

Beliveau Estate Winery

Admission is free.

Bring your furry friend along, but make sure it is on a leash.

Party in the Park

Domino will take to the stage.

There's also food and adult beverages.

Vinton Farmers' Market

Gates open Friday at 6 p.m. Music begins at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $6 with kids 12 and under free.

Green Hill Highland Games

Enjoy the competitions, including the Weight Throw, Scottish Hammer Throw, Stone Put and more.

There's also live music, vendors, food drinks and more.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Roanoke County's Green Hill Park

Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show

Vendors and collectors from more than a dozen states are expected to take part.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salem Civic Center

Admission is $3 for adults.

Lockn' Music Festival

Dozens of acts will take to the stage during the four day event.

Runs Thursday through Sunday

Infinity Downs and Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington.

One day tickets start at $69.

