How to make the Markle Sparkle

WINDSOR, England - Looking for something to drink as you watch the royal wedding? Give the Markle Sparkle cocktail a try!

Bel & The Dragon manager Alexa Pienaar showed Lindsey Ward what goes into the tea room's drink.

Recipe:

A measure of Sipsmith Sipping Vodka

A little bit of Rose Syrup

A little bit of Rhubarb Bitters (You don't need much of these)

Just a dash of Creme de Framboise

Fill the rest of the cup with champagne

For finishing touches, add a twisted orange peel and some edible flowers.

