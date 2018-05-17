How to make the Markle Sparkle

WINDSOR, England - Looking for something to drink as you watch the royal wedding? Give the Markle Sparkle cocktail a try!
Bel & The Dragon manager Alexa Pienaar showed Lindsey Ward what goes into the tea room's drink.
Recipe:
A measure of Sipsmith Sipping Vodka
A little bit of Rose Syrup
A little bit of Rhubarb Bitters (You don't need much of these)
Just a dash of Creme de Framboise
Fill the rest of the cup with champagne
For finishing touches, add a twisted orange peel and some edible flowers.
Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.