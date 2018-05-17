Lynchburg comedian, British transplant makes light of two country's differences

Eyes from around the world will soon be on England as the country's prince marries American actress, Meghan Markle.

As two cultures merge, one local British transplant is shedding light on the country's differences with humor.

"The first thing anybody ever notices about me is I’m not from around here. I don't know what gives it away," said Jenny Haynes in a recent comedy routine.

With her strong British accent, Haynes warms up the crowd with a joke about the obvious.

For more than a decade, she's been a Brit living the American life, and that makes for good material.

“I like humor. I like to make jokes and people find some of my stories and differences and anecdotes amusing and so at some point I just thought time to pick up a microphone and get on stage and see how that goes,” Haynes said.

It's clear that the crowd loves it.

The London transplant is now making Lynchburg laugh.

She, and her now late husband, moved to central Virginia 12 years ago.

“We came to visit in 2004 and just fell in love with the place, it just felt immediately like home,” said Haynes.

She loves it here, but doesn't shy away from making jokes about American life.

“I didn't start out as an ambassador for British culture, but you do become aware quite quickly of some differences. I still can't get used to seeing adverts for biscuits and gravy, because a biscuit is a cookie,” Haynes said.

The crowd finds her hysterical and sees at the root of all her jokes is love.

“I love America, that's why I’m here,” she said.

