6 spots practically in your backyard that will keep you entertained all fall

Sweet summer might be ending, but in the one and only Wytheville, Virginia (yep, that’s right, the only Wytheville in the world) things are heating up with tons of family friendly activities for fall.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking to pick some pumpkins for some spooky carving, pick apples for a scrumptious baked apple pie or wanting to get your pants scared off at a chilling haunted house, the town of Wytheville truly has something for everyone, and it’s waiting for you to explore.

There is always a lot to do in the rolling mountains of southwest Virginia, but Wytheville really has it all. So here are some things you can do that will scratch all of your fall time itches, all with social distancing guidelines set it place to keep you safe from COVID-19.

If you’ve heard of wanderlust, you might have heard it represents a strong desire to travel, but in Virginia, we call that feeling #WanderLove. Though travel hasn’t looked quite the same this year as previous years, you can still fulfill your #WanderLove by exploring Virginia’s beauty with an epic road trip, in just a day’s drive.

1. Williams Orchard

One of the best parts about fall is all of the fresh produce growing during this time of year, and at Williams Orchard, they have plenty to go around. From freshly picked apples and pumpkins that are ready to be turned into fall favorites, to specialty items in their store, it’s all home grown and delicious. And you will love the corn maze and hayrides, too. Of course, they are following state mandates when it comes to social distancing and wearing a mask. For more information, you can always visit their Facebook page here.

Who is ready to pick a pumpkin? (Williams Orchards.)

2. Richdale Farm

Here is another spot where you can get fresh fall produce and enjoy the great outdoors. The pumpkin patch is just waiting for you to find the perfect jack-o-lantern. A unique attraction that Richdale Farm offers is Flashlight Maze. After dark, you and your friends can get lost in their corn maze, and the only way out is the help from a flashlight. It’s all in good fun, and it’s a lot more thrilling than getting lost in the maze during the day, right? You can get more information on Richdale Farm at the website here.

How fun does this corn maze look? (Richdale Farms)

3. Helheim Haunted Attraction

Halloween is just around the corner, and it wouldn’t be complete without getting your scare on at a classic haunted house. That’s why Helheim Haunted Attraction in Wytheville should be at the top of your list of things to do this fall. The entire tour takes about 25 minutes to get through, and with a post-apocalyptic theme inside, you’re sure to get scared more than once. Want to find out more about this spooky attraction? Just click here.

Enter at your own risk... (Helheim Haunted Attraction)

4. Big Walker Lookout

If getting scared in a haunted house isn’t exactly your thing and you’d rather take in the great outdoors, Big Walker Lookout is right up your alley. Big Walker Lookout is one of southwest Virginia’s most iconic attractions, so we wouldn’t be surprised if you’ve already heard of it. The same family has owned and operated it for more than 70 years, and it’s the only place in Virginia where you can get scenic views of the mountains of Virginia. On a clear day, you can see five different states from the top of the 100 foot lookout. Another great part is that their country store has great things for sale, and there is always local music being played. It’s a perfect way to spend an afternoon. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

5. Claw of the Dragon

Seeing the changing fall colors atop of Big Walker Lookout is pretty prime, but if heights are too much for you, why not check out the changing leaf colors on the back of a motorcycle? Motorcycle enthusiasts have been flocking to the hills of southwestern Virginia for years, and Wytheville is the perfect spot to take in all the picturesque views. The twists and turns of the highways throughout the mountains make it so much fun to drive through, and the fact that you can stay, eat and shop in Wythville is an added bonus.

6. Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater

Live theater has been seriously affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to safety protocols and social distancing, the Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theater is up and running, and the shows are just waiting for you to visit. It’s one of the only live theaters currently operating in southwest Virginia, so if you have the itch to see some live theater, this is the place for you. Currently, the theater is running a gospel-inspired show called “How Sweet The Sound” that will surely bring some joy to your heart. And for Halloween, of course, two productions of the iconic “Rocky Horror Show” will go down. To find out how you can see one of their productions, check out their Facebook page here.

Who is ready for some live theater? (Wohlfahrt Haus Dinner Theatre)

This is only just a taste of what you can do in one and only Wytheville. Traveling and hitting up tourist attractions in 2020 may have seemed out of the question (especially in fall), but with so many things outdoor attractions to do, you can have the peace of mind and still have fun with your friends and family.