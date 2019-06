ROANOKE, Va. - Here are the area results from boys soccer:

Class 3: Northside 0, Western Albemarle 4

Class 1: Galax 1, Auburn 0

Here are the area results from girls soccer:

Class 1: Auburn 1, Stonewall Jackson 0 (Final in PK's)

Here are the area results from boys lacrosse:

Class 4: E.C. Glass 4, Riverheads 12

Here are the are results from girls tennis:

Class 4: Blacksburg 1, Handley 5

Class 1: Auburn 5, Rappahanock 4

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.