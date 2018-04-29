South County Softball League opening day

ROANOKE - Saturday was opening day for the South County Softball League. Players, coaches and fans all gathered at Darrell Shell Park for the festivities. Alyssa Rae emceed the event that had teams ranging from "Mini Mites" to 16 and under. Everyone was on hand and ran onto the field when their team was called. Northside High School softball coach Sarah Cutright Herrera threw out the ceremonial first pitch to offically kickoff the season.

"The best part is seeing all these girls run out on the field with their different colors. It's a beginning of softball that of course, in our minds, that is the greatest thing. I have so many so many people who contribute. It really cannot be done without all the volunteers. They are very dedicated to softball and to our girls," said SCSL president Karen Griffith.

