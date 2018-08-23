1st and 10 Camp Tour: Salem Spartans

SALEM, Va. - The River Ridge District is our final stop on the 1st and 10 Camp Tour. Perennial power Salem High School is home of the three-time defending state champion Spartans.

Over the past three seasons, the Spartans are 39-3 and have made 14 straight playoff appearances -- winning five state titles in that stretch. They return a solid line on both sides of the ball and some key skill position players, starting with the quarterback Jack Gladden.

"We grew up playing together. He was my quarterback when I was in fifth grade and we grew up playing, all the way up to seniors in high school. So good chemistry there, he's a good friend," said tight end Avery Close.

"We have a Jack back. Jack Gladden, and he's done a great job," said head coach Stephen Magenbauer.

"He's been a good leader for us, and Da'Jon Cardwell on the line and, you know, those are two guys who have been in the program understand what we're trying to accomplish and they're our two captains for us and they'll be good leaders. We've got Avery Close at tight end and he'll be another good player and we got a good linebacker core for some leadership from those guys and we'll see if we can't bring them along as some of our younger guy as we come together," Magenbauer said.

"We have a lot of confidence and we have a bunch of young guys coming in," said Gladden.

"We lost seven or eight three-year starters and that's hard to replace, but these young guys they stepped up and I think they're going to make a lot of big plays this year," Gladden said.

The Spartans season begins at home against Amherst County.

