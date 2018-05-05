Amherst football coach Cecil Phillips resigns after 10 seasons

AMHERST, Va. - Amherst County football will have a new look next season as their head coach is headed to the state of Georgia--for a new opportunity. Phllips came to Amherst County from Kings Fork to lead the Lancers for 10 seasons. He compiled a 77-43 record.



He announces his resignation to take a new opportunity. Phillips has accepted a position at River Ridge high school in Woodstock Georgia. Phillips led the Lancers to a pair of Division 4 state title games in 2008 and 2009, losing to undefeated Broad Run teams both years.





