Blues' Dawson earns week 7 honors

BUENA VISTA, Va. - Parry McCluer had the job of cooling off a red-hot Craig county team. Friday night the Fightin' Blues were up to the task with running back Marcellius Dawson doing the majority of the damage. He found the end zone five times in a 42-15 win.

Dawson rambled for 207 yards and 4 touchdowns and added a 38-yard td reception. His touchdown runs were 7, 7, 15 and 49 yards. The senior Fightin' Blues back is one of our area's scoring leaders, and he's also our Week 7 Schewels - 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

