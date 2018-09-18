Bruins' Johnston is Week four honoree

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Blacksburg Bruins have risen to become one of the Class 4 powers in the area, and Grant Johnston has helped lead the way. Despite hurricane Florence moving the game to Thursday night and having to use Christiansburg's turf as a temporary home field, the senior signal caller was beyond sharp in a 49-17 win over visiting Richlands.

Johnston was 20 of 27 thru the air for a staggering 449 yards and six touchdowns.The td tosses were 29, 6, 57, 69, 61 and 79 yards. Blacksburg moves to 4-0 on the season, and Grant Johnston is our Schewels 1st and 10 Player of the Week.

