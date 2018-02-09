Cavaliers' Hanson commits to Hokies

DALEVILLE, Va. - One day after signing day saw a pair of his Lord Botetourt teammates sign scholarships, highly coveted junior lineman Jesse Hanson made his college commitment choice for the class of 2019.

Hanson had a slew of Division 1 offers including Virginia, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Duke, North Carolina, West Virginia, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Liberty.

But the 6-foot 4-inch, 290-pound offensive lineman chose Virginia Tech, as the Hokies won out with the local Daleville star.

"I've literally been born for this dream, I mean I've wanted this since day one and worked and done whatever coach Harless wanted me to do. I'll do whatever any coach tells me to do and I'm so happy to finally have it happen," Hanson says.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.