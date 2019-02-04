Christmas resigns at Jefferson Forest

FOREST, Va. - A household name in Forest has announced his resignation.

Jefferson Forest football coach Bob Christmas has resigned from the school as a teacher and coach, effective at the end of the 2019 school year.

JF Athletic Director Jedd Zaring made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

Christmas amassed a 39-20 record in four seasons at the school. It was his second go-round at the home of the Cavaliers.

He won a pair of Group AA, Division 4 state titles in 1992 and 1993, and spent 9 years as the Cavaliers head coach.

He then spent 13 seasons as head coach at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia, where he reached the AAAA state semifinals twice.

